Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

