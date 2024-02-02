Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

