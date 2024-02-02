Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.9 %
Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.40.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
