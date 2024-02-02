Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

