Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 409,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 667,375 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $15.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 756,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 707,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

