SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 177,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 353,638 shares.The stock last traded at $99.52 and had previously closed at $99.50.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

