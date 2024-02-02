Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,170,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,217,321 shares.The stock last traded at $47.48 and had previously closed at $47.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

