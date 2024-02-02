Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

SKX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

