Metro (TSE:MRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03, reports. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

Metro Stock Up 0.7 %

MRU opened at C$71.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.35. The company has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.21.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

