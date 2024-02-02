Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $891.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Deluxe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.