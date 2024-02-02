Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $111,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after buying an additional 324,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,171,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.