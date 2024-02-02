Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $209.81 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.56.

Get Boeing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 206.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21,143.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.