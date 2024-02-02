Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 11.63 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

