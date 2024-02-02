Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $385,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

