Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,494 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

