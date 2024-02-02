Mask Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63.92 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $323.73 million and $63.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

