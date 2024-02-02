Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 962,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

