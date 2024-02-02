Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Hawkins stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hawkins by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

