Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.66

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVO opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $519.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $116.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

