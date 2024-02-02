Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.78 on Friday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

