FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,205,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

