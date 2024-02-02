JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.34 on February 6th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3417 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 378,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

