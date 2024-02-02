Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 3,372 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

