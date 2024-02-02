iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47 on February 7th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4734 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 453.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

