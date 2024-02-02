American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

