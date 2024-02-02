Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

