6,722 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.