Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

