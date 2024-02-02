Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Issued By Roth Capital

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Performance

CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.