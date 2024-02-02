Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

