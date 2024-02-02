New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

