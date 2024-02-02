New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYCB
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYCB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New York Community Bancorp
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.