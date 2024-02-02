Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $218.96 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

