Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

