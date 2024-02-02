B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Bank of America decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.79 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

