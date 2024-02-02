Brokers Set Expectations for Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of PII stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

