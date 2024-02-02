DA Davidson Weighs in on LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNKB opened at $7.06 on Friday. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in LINKBANCORP by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 244,768 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

