Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

