Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Decreased by Analyst

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

HITI opened at $1.87 on Friday. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 2.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,374,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 279.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

