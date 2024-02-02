Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Decreased by Analyst

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
High Tide Price Performance
HITI opened at $1.87 on Friday. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
Recommended Stories
