Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $371,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

