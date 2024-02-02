Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Forward Air by 38.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

