Symbol Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $168.19 million and $591,344.38 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,301,538,354 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,602,391 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

