Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $972.13 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00007398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,475,546 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

