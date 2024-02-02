BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Volume of $545,900.31

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $534.82 million and approximately $545,900.31 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,065.48 or 0.99793010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010955 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00185243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,101.06326656 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $606,268.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.