Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.56 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $158.56 million and $6.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $5.64 or 0.00013075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.73014385 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,761,550.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

