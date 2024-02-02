Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.
- On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.
- On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.
Atlassian Trading Up 2.1 %
Atlassian stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
