iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $24.89 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
