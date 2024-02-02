iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $24.89 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

