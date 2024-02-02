iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

