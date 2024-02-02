iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBTG stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

