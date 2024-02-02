iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SUSC stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 945,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 519,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,929 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

