iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1779 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

