Aramark Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Aramark Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Insider Activity at Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

